Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.