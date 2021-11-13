Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $134.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CM. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.11.

CM opened at $119.61 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $432,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,139,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

