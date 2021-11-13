Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.61.

NYSE GOOS opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

