Canaccord Genuity Lowers MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $30.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $17.28 on Thursday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,230 shares of company stock worth $2,195,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after buying an additional 803,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,945,000 after buying an additional 317,578 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

