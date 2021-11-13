Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) to Hold

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$55.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE PBL opened at C$41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.59. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of C$23.75 and a 1 year high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

