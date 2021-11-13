Canaccord Genuity Cuts Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to C$22.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.38.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.