Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives $54.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. Calix has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,929 shares of company stock worth $12,902,265 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

