California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Avista worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

