California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACA. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.