California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Welbilt worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

