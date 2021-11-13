California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

