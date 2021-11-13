California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

