California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.04 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copa were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,695,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,931,000 after buying an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,186,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

