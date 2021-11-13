California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 225,202 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

