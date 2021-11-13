California First Leasing Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
OTCMKTS:CFNB opened at $18.06 on Friday. California First Leasing has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.
California First Leasing Company Profile
