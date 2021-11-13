CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $15,566.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,918,064% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 8,163,559 coins and its circulating supply is 8,095,186 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

