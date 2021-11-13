Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,603,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,975,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,054,000 after purchasing an additional 913,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $78.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

