Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

