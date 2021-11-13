Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $364.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $382.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.16.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $269.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.49. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.38 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

