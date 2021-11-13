Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $364.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $382.00 to $364.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.16.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $269.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.49. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $217.38 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.