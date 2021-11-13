Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,493.23

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,493.23 ($32.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,783 ($36.36). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,765 ($36.12), with a volume of 265,990 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,580.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,493.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

