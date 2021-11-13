BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

