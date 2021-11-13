Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Gap Down to $118.24

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.24, but opened at $112.23. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $116.24, with a volume of 1,406 shares traded.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

