Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.88. 649,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooks Automation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 169,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Brooks Automation worth $35,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.