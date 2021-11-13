Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.18.

BAM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,162. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

