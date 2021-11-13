Brokers Set Expectations for DoorDash, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $245.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $7,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 1,119.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 551,700 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 7.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

