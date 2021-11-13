Brokers Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.23.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.12. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 742.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after buying an additional 117,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

