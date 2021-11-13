Brokers Offer Predictions for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.92). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

NYSE:AMC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 38.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,507,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after buying an additional 695,188 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 60.0% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 168.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 38,121 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,529,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 960,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,849,994. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

