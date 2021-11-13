Brokers Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:FSS opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

