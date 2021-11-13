Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $40.83

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

