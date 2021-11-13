Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $32.42

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

