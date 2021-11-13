Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $19.77

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,846. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

