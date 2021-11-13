Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) PT at $18.44

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. HSBC upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04. Embraer has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 40.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,290 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 22.4% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 640,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Embraer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

