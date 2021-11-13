Brokerages Set Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

