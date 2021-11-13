Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT at $59.00

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.