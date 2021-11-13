Brokerages Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.62 on Friday. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $40,408. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

