Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $6.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.82. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $19.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $19.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

NYSE MTH opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

