Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,082,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 66,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.78 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

