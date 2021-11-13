Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

EWCZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $19,874,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $16,185,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $13,632,000.

European Wax Center stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

