Brokerages Expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 98.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 271,200 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth $806,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

