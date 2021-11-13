Brokerages Expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post $28.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $107.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $109.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $135.09 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $94,266,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $10,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 420,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.