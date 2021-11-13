Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $359.16 million, a PE ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

