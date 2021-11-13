Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

AKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE AKA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 288,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,087. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

