Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

BBWI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.85. 1,993,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

