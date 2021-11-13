Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

