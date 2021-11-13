Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.71. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,060%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

APA opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

