Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.09 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after buying an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,631. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

