Brokerages Anticipate AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.20. 523,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.48 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.