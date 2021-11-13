Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.