Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 626,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,268. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.60.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

