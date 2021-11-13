Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

