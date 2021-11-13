Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $78.33.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
Featured Article: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.